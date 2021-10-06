The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kevin Durant Was Asked About Kyrie Irving’s Absence

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Friday night in Boston.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 18: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving #11 talk together on the bench during the preseason game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 18, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets practiced without Kyrie Irving again on Wednesday, as the point guard’s vaccination status continues to leave his availability up in the air.

Kevin Durant, who is one-third of Brooklyn’s “Big Three,” was at practice, and once again, he had to answer questions about his teammate’s absence. Yesterday, ESPN reported that the Nets are “preparing” to play games without Irving.

However, Durant is holding out hope that the seven-time All-Star will be able to participate fully this upcoming season.

“I’m envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team. Maybe I’m just naïve, but that’s just how I feel,” Durant said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Because of New York city vaccination laws, Irving is unable to practice or play with the team. If he continues to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, Brooklyn may have to consider moving on from him.

Otherwise, they’d be stuck with Irving only being available for road games.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.