Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Michael Jordan Extremely Clear

Earlier this week on ESPN’s First Take, Max Kellerman and Kendrick Perkins debated over who’s the greatest NBA scorer of all time. Shortly after their debate went viral, Kevin Durant chimed in on the conversation.

Perkins made a bold statement on First Take, calling Durant the best scorer of all time. His reasoning was that Durant doesn’t have any flaws in his game and that he’s a member of the 50-40-90 club.

Kellerman, meanwhile, wasn’t on the same page with Perkins. Though he has a ton of respect for Durant, he strongly believes Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer in NBA history.

“Michael Jordan not only scored more than Durant, won more than Durant, but scored more than Durant,” Kellerman said.

Well, it turns that Durant actually agrees with Kellerman. The former MVP went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent First Take crew’s debate.

“MJ is one of one, god level, unmatched, unparalleled, a pure master at this s**t,” Durant responded. “I’m still watching his games to learn. Leave me out of it please.”

Despite being considered the greatest scorer of all time by so many people, Jordan actually ranks fifth on the all-time scoring list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Karl Malone have more points than arguably the greatest player to ever live.

Durant has a long way to go before he catches any of those legendary players, but he’ll certainly come close to their numbers if he can stay healthy.