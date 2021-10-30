Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night.

Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.

The NBA has decided to fine Durant $25,000 for his actions on Friday night during the Nets-Pacers game.

“Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA announced. “The incident occurred with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter of the Nets’ 105-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 at Barclays Center.”

The NBA just fined Kevin Durant $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands Friday night. pic.twitter.com/AzmCtrBKBL — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 30, 2021

It’s unclear if this is related or not, but Kevin Durant’s latest tweet might be connected to the NBA’s fine.

Take a look.

Oops — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 30, 2021

Following the Nets-Pacers game on Friday night, NBA officials released a statement admitted they should have tossed Durant from the game.

“In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force,” crew chief Sean Wright said after the game, via CBS Sports. “After seeing the video postgame, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should have been ejected.”

The Nets, who are out to a sluggish start this year, won the game 105-98. Durant will choose staying in the game, winning and receiving a fine any day of the week.