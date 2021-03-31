The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 3-Word Pitch For LaMarcus Aldridge

Kevin Durant speaks to the media during Nets Media Day.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge is the newest member of the Brooklyn Nets, joining Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs last week.

Speaking to the media this week, Aldridge revealed that it was Durant who recruited him to go to Brooklyn. Apparently, Durant reached out to Aldridge shortly after he became a free agent.

“Definitely come here” is what Aldridge says Durant told him. Apparently that short elevator-esque pitch was enough to do the job.

Just three days after Aldridge reached a formal buyout with the Spurs, he signed on the dotted line for Brooklyn. He is expected to need several games for conditioning before he can get into the lineup.

LaMarcus Aldridge is a 15-year NBA veteran and a seven-time All-Star. He’s averaged 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game through his career.

But his 2020-21 season with the Spurs just wasn’t going the way he wanted. The 35-year-old center is currently averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.

Aldridge has not played since early March, but may have a big role for the Nets in the months to come.

Brooklyn are currently 32-15, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the East. Perhaps LaMarcus Aldridge will help the Nets take sole possession of the top seed.

What kind of an impact will Aldridge have playing alongside Kevin Durant?


