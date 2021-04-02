Kevin Durant Has Honest Admission About His Hamstring Injury

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has not played in nearly two months as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Durant has not played since February 13, when he came up lame in a game against the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Thankfully for the Nets, the team has played exceptionally well in his absence, racking up a 19-3 record led by James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Still, Brooklyn needs a healthy KD to win a championship, and fans should be encouraged by a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that says the sharpshooter is close to a return. Speaking with the media tonight, Durant made it seem like he originally thought he’d be back by now.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Durant admitted that he thought his hamstring strain was milder, a Grade 1, before realizing it was worse than expected.

Kevin Durant said he thought his hamstring strain was a Grade 1 and that he could play and then saw the scan and realized it was a little deeper than he thought. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) April 1, 2021

At the time of his injury, Durant was averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from three-point range.

Once he returns to the court and gets his legs back under him, there’s no reason to believe he won’t get right back to that pace.

That’s bad news for the rest of the Eastern Conference.