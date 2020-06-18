Kevin Durant Has A 2-Word Message For Kendrick Perkins

No one has been more critical of Kyrie Irving’s comments on the NBA than former big man Kendrick Perkins.

The former NBA big man went off on Irving during an appearance on ESPN on Wednesday morning. He vehemently disagrees with Irving saying NBA players should not resume the 2019-20 season.

“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards, because Kyrie right now, he’s confused. He’s showing his lack of leadership. Here it is, Kyrie, you have been on these conference calls over the last two months. You’re the vice president of the Players Association. You have been very involved in all this that has been taking place as far as whether or not we’re going to play or not, and you have been on the phone and you have voted to play. ….. In my opinion, when you look at Kyrie, I’m OK with you changing your mind and having a different way of thinking and saying ‘you know what, we need to make a stand and sit out.’ But what is the plan after that? He didn’t have one! So once again that showed his lack of leadership. And guess what’s been going on for the last two days in our world? Two people have been lynched in the state of Texas. A young African-American young lady was killed in Akron, Ohio behind a hate crime, and has that been highlighted like it should’ve been? No. Because for the last two days we have been talking about Kyrie Irving. So Kyrie Irving, right now you are the distraction. You are the distractor. You’re distracting the whole situation.”

Perkins wasn’t done going off on Irving, either. He later took to Twitter and said he went easy on the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

Excuse my last tweet…but I really took it light on Kyrie today because I really could Expose the “Cupcake” BS that he’s really doing behind those phone conversations!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2020

Irving’s teammate, Kevin Durant, reportedly had a two-word message for Perkins on Instagram.

“Sell out,” he wrote.

Durant took a couple of other not-so-subtle shots at Perkins on Twitter. The two played together for a brief period in Oklahoma City.

You can expect Perkins to respond to Durant at some point in the near future, too.