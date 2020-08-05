Kevin Durant Has A Message For Kyrie Irving’s Critics

Kyrie Irving has had no shortage of critics in his first year with the Brooklyn Nets, but Kevin Durant isn’t one of them.

In the wake of increased criticism of Irving for his role in promoting social justice causes, Durant has decided to stand up for his friend and teammate. In a recent Play For Keeps podcast appearance, Durant dismissed the criticisms and says that people dislike Kyrie because he tells “the raw truth.”

“When you tell the raw truth, especially in this society, it’s frowned upon,” Durant said. “Kyrie tells it how it is. There’s no sugarcoating.”

Hopefully Durant isn’t referring to the litany of conspiracy theories that Kyrie has floated through the years. Kyrie is a powerful voice for social justice, but not so much in terms of the shape of the earth.

KD says Kyrie always keeps it real pic.twitter.com/NDB8P6TRun — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2020

The Nets knew from the outset that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were a package deal. What they didn’t know was how much Kyrie would struggle in his first year while Durant recovered from his severe Achilles injury.

Kyrie Irving wound up playing just 20 games for the Nets before undergoing a season-ending surgery. Kevin Durant is on pace to miss the entire year due to his injury.

The 2020-21 season (whenever it starts) is going to be an important year for Durant and Kyrie.

Will the two Nets superstars be healthy and put it all together next season?