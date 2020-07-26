The Spun

Kevin Durant Has An Outfit Suggestion For NBA Coaches

Kevin Durant speaks to the media during Nets Media Day.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The NBA is allowing players to wear a variety of unique names on their jerseys to symbolize their solidarity with the protests for racial justice.

But Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant believes that players shouldn’t be the only ones allowed to alter their uniforms. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Durant proposed a simple change for the coaches’ wardrobe.

“Normalize coaches in slacks and a polo,” Durant said. The NBA is already set to allow that temporarily for the 2020 season – but not beyond it.

The NBA has largely required coaches to dress in business attire for the last 15 years. But with the NBA willing to bend those rules for the remainder of the season, Durant seems to think they might as well scrap the requirement altogether.

Durant’s proposal has certainly found a good deal of support across social media.

But a lot of people are pointing to Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman as someone to look to as an example. Musselman is known for sporting a polo and slacks during games.

The Arkansas men’s basketball program even endorsed Durant’s tweet on their Twitter account.

We’ll have to see if the NBA actually does relax the coaches’ outfit restrictions beyond the 2020 “bubble.”

But by the looks of things, Kevin Durant isn’t the only one who wouldn’t mind a change.

Should the NBA relax its rules on coaches’ uniforms?


