Kevin Durant Has Blunt Response To James Harden Rumors

Kevin Durant addressing the media.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It’s a little unclear at this time if the Brooklyn Nets will land James Harden before the start of the 2020-21 season. What we do know is that Kevin Durant is at 100 percent for the first time in over a year.

The Nets were without Durant for all of the 2019-20 season since he was still recovering from a torn Achilles. Now that he’s back, the NBA world wants to know if he’ll be playing alongside Harden, who was teammates with him back in Oklahoma City.

Durant admit that he “heard the noise” regarding a blockbuster trade, but he hasn’t spoken to Harden about reuniting in Brooklyn.

“Anybody can make up a story that gets traction,” Durant told reporters. “I was focused on rehab.”

Even if the Nets don’t acquire Harden, the roster is loaded with talent.

Brooklyn has plenty of complementary scorers on its team, such as Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie. Adding an elite playmaker like Harden would certainly help, but it’s not necessary for the Nets’ title hopes.

Last season, Brooklyn made the playoffs despite not having Durant at all.

Durant will have the chance to silence all his critics this season as the leader of the Nets, regardless if Harden is on the team or not.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.