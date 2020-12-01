Kevin Durant Has Blunt Response To James Harden Rumors

It’s a little unclear at this time if the Brooklyn Nets will land James Harden before the start of the 2020-21 season. What we do know is that Kevin Durant is at 100 percent for the first time in over a year.

The Nets were without Durant for all of the 2019-20 season since he was still recovering from a torn Achilles. Now that he’s back, the NBA world wants to know if he’ll be playing alongside Harden, who was teammates with him back in Oklahoma City.

Durant admit that he “heard the noise” regarding a blockbuster trade, but he hasn’t spoken to Harden about reuniting in Brooklyn.

“Anybody can make up a story that gets traction,” Durant told reporters. “I was focused on rehab.”

Kevin Durant was asked about talking with Harden about joining Nets. He said, "Anybody can make up a story that gets traction. i was focused on rehab." But he acknowledged the friendship with Harden and admitted he "heard the noise" about a trade and will see what happens. — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) December 1, 2020

Even if the Nets don’t acquire Harden, the roster is loaded with talent.

Brooklyn has plenty of complementary scorers on its team, such as Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie. Adding an elite playmaker like Harden would certainly help, but it’s not necessary for the Nets’ title hopes.

Last season, Brooklyn made the playoffs despite not having Durant at all.

Durant will have the chance to silence all his critics this season as the leader of the Nets, regardless if Harden is on the team or not.