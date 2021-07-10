The Spun

Kevin Durant Has Message For Nets Teammate Before Olympics

Kevin Durant speaks to the media during Nets Media Day.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and the rest of the Team USA men’s basketball team is busy preparing for the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympics. Though play has yet to begin, Durant has already begun trash talking his upcoming opponents.

Durant will take on one of his own Brooklyn Nets teammates, Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot, in Team USA’s Olympic opener against France. He called out the France team member ahead of their upcoming exhibition.

“I definitely talked my s–t to TLC a couple times about how he can’t guard me and how I lock him up on defense,” Durant said, via Nets Videos.

This is pretty hilarious. Take a look.

Let’s be honest: who can guard Kevin Durant? Not many. There’s no doubt Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will be up for the challenge, though.

Team USA, meanwhile, is expected to win gold at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Kevin Durant leads a talented roster that includes the likes of several other superstars like Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and rising stars Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum, among a few others.

As long as Team USA lives up to the hype, it should breeze though the upcoming competition. We’ll get our first look at Team USA men’s basketball on July 10 when it takes on Nigeria in an exhibition game.

Durant will face his team, TLC, on Sunday, July 25 when Team USA men’s basketball takes on France.


