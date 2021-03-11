Look: Kevin Durant Has Blunt Message For Shannon Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has never shied away from firing back at his critics. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he was in a recent Instagram feud with FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe.

Shortly after the Nets signed Blake Griffin to their roster for the second half of the season, Sharpe posted a photo of Brooklyn’s four All-Star players with a controversial caption.

“Well damn. I thought this was KD’s moment to lead a team to a championship,” Sharpe wrote. “I ain’t heard nobody mention that KD want all the good players.”

This is Sharpe’s way of knocking Durant since the Nets added James Harden and Blake Griffin to their roster this season.

Durant had a short but sweet response to Sharpe’s post on Instagram, replying “Whatever I did, I apologize Shannon.”

Over the past few years, Durant and Sharpe have exchanged harsh words.

Kudos to Durant for taking the high road this time though, as his reply really wasn’t controversial at all. If anything, he trolled Sharpe by using the laughing emoji at the end of his comment.

This beef between Durant and Sharpe could reach new heights if the Nets make the NBA Finals this year, especially if they end up taking on the LeBron James and the Lakers.