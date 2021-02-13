This NBA season has been demanding for almost every player around the league due to the unpredictability of COVID-19. For example, Kevin Durant had to miss the last three games for the Brooklyn Nets because of contact tracing.

Whenever a player either comes in contact with COVID-19 or test positive for it, the NBA’s rules require players to isolate from the rest of the team. That could be tough for athletes, but Durant refuses to let that wear him down.

When asked about the mental strain of not being able to get away from the game of basketball due to COVID-19 protocols, Durant had a really straightforward response.

“I mean, s**t. It’s not that bad,” Durant told reporters. “We’re making millions of dollars to hoop and do something we love every day. We’ll figure the rest out.”

Although he sounded frustrated last week when he was pulled from the Nets-Raptors game, Durant is definitely taking the right approach to this situation.

Durant has already missed plenty of games this season because of the NBA’s protocols. It hasn’t affected his production though, as he’s currently averaging 29.5 points per game.

If the Nets are going to reach their goals of winning an NBA championship, Durant will have to continue being the leader for his club.