Breaking: Nets Announce Injury Update For Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has only been back with the Brooklyn Nets for a couple of games, but the All-Star small forward is once again dealing with an injury.

The 32-year-old star has been removed from Sunday afternoon’s game against the Miami Heat with an apparent leg injury.

Durant had to be helped off the floor in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s contest.

Kevin Durant leaves the game with an apparent leg injury Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pt0bEuVqOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2021

The Nets have since announced an injury update for Durant. He will be out for the rest of Sunday afternoon’s game.

“Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of the game due to a left thigh contusion,” the Nets announced on Sunday.

Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of the game due to a left thigh contusion. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 18, 2021

Durant, who missed last season while recovering from a torn Achilles injury, has played in 23 games so far this season. The Nets have dealt with injuries and absences to both Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn is viewed by most as the clear-cut favorite in the Eastern Conference, though they need everyone to get healthy in time for the playoffs.

The Nets are currently 38-18 on the season and seem primed for a deep run in the postseason. Injuries are probably the only thing that could derail that.