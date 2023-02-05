Kevin Durant Is Trending Following Kyrie Irving Trade News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

When the Brooklyn Nets signed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the summer of 2019, fans understandably had visions of championships in their heads.

Instead, less than four years later, Irving has been traded and together, the pair won only one playoff series. In the wake of Brooklyn dealing Irving to the Dallas Mavericks this afternoon, Durant's name is trending on Twitter.

"Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wound up playing in just 74 games together with the Nets," tweeted ESPN's Field Yates soberly.

"Kevin Durant went from having Kyrie Irving and James Harden to Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie. That’s crazy," said one of the hosts of "The Bradeaux and Will Show."

"The Nets now have four days and an extra first-round pick to surround Kevin Durant with more talent to make a push for a championship this year. It's possible, and they shouldn't be done with business," said Nets Daily's Alec Sturm.

Should the Nets decide to trade Durant and start over, whether that's before Thursday's trade deadline or in the offseason, the Phoenix Suns would be interested, said Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Most likely, the Nets will try to get Durant back to full health and make one more run in the Eastern Conference this spring.

Not quite how fans envisioned things would play out back in late June 2019.