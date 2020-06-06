Kevin Durant Makes Official Decision On 2019-20 Season

The Brooklyn Nets won’t have Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, but fans were hoping that Kevin Durant would make his triumphant return when the league reopens in July. On Friday night, the two-time Finals MVP revealed that his season is officially over.

Durant suffered a torn Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. It was a crushing blow for the entire league, especially since he became a free agent just a few weeks later.

In a recent interview of Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Durant admit that his plan throughout the past year was to wait until the 2020-21 season to suit up. Even though Brooklyn received an extended break because of the coronavirus, the team will not have Durant back for the playoffs.

“My season is over. I don’t plan on playing at all,” Durant told Spears. “We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”

Kevin Durant's black pride is stronger than ever. The #Nets forward talks about the tragic death of George Floyd, COVID-19, when he'll play for the Nets this and much more in @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/nSGLjGc9Uw #NBA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 6, 2020

Durant revealed that he’s simply not ready to play just yet, saying “I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month.”

Obviously fans would love to see Durant on the hardwood this summer, but it’d be heartbreaking to see him rush back and suffer another injury.

When the Nets finally have Durant and Irving on the court together, the expectations will be championship or bust.