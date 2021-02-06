Steve Nash Reveals When Kevin Durant Can Return To Nets

The latest Kevin Durant COVID-related saga could come to an end as soon as next week, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash revealed on Saturday.

In one of the more bizarre coronavirus sports stories of the past year, the NBA pulled Durant off the court in the third quarter of Friday’s Nets-Raptors game. The decision came after the NBA scratched Durant from the starting lineup ahead of the contest before allowing him to take the court.

The NBA eventually reversed course and pulled Durant from the game because he was deemed a close contact. It was a bad look for the NBA because of its indecisive actions. Many have also called the league into question for allowing the Nets-Raptors game to continue to be played.

Regardless of the dramatic 24 hours for Brooklyn and the NBA, Nash revealed on Saturday Durant should return by next Friday. He’ll enter into a six-day quarantine in the meantime.

Kevin Durant will rejoin the Nets on Friday, coach Steve Nash says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2021

KD’s potential return by next Friday means he would be available to play on Feb. 13. The Brooklyn Nets opponent? Durant’s former team: the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets are scheduled to play three games in the next seven days — vs. Philadelphia tonight, vs. Pistons on Feb. 9 and vs. Pacers on Feb. 10. Durant could be eligible to play his former team, the Golden State Warriors, on Feb. 13. https://t.co/WrwZmCKlKR — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 6, 2021

This is the second time that Durant has been held out of games due to contact tracing this season. He missed time in early January as well. The star forward tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

It looks like Kevin Durant and the NBA can potentially put this whole saga behind them by next weekend.

The NBA was unprepared for Friday night’s circumstances, which is a bit hard to believe. Adam Silver has had over a year to plan for Friday’s type of situation.

Let’s hope the NBA implements better protocol the next time something like this happens.

[Shams Charania]