Kevin Durant Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media After Trade Request

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has been dominating the headlines for the past few days in large part because he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Ever since Durant has requested a trade, the two-time Finals MVP has been put on blast by countless analysts and fans. On Saturday morning, he posted a message on Twitter for his critics.

"The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about," Durant tweeted. "If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around."

This seems like Durant's way of telling people to stop jumping to conclusions.

Durant hasn't released a public statement as to why he wants out of Brooklyn. All we do know is that he's interested in joining either the Miami Heat or Phoenix Suns.

With four years remaining on Durant's contract, it's imperative he lands in the right situation. It's very possible this could be his final shot to prove he can be the "bus driver" on a championship team.

There is currently no timetable for when a trade involving Durant will come to fruition.