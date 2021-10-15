Kevin Durant Reacts To Kyrie Irving Situation

The Brooklyn Nets have made their stance on star guard Kyrie Irving staying unvaccinated very clear. But among Irving’s teammates, friends and fellow NBA stars, the reaction has been very different.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kevin Durant said that he wants Kyrie back. He believes that the situation will work itself out but he just wants to focus on himself in the meantime.

“Definitely want Kyrie to be around,” Durant said, via ESPN. “I wish none of this stuff would happen, but this is the situation that we are in. Kyrie made his decision on what he wanted to do and he chose to do what he wanted to do, and the team did the same.

“It’s on me to just focus on me, and do my job, and let those two parties handle that situation. I want our whole team together, and I want us to be at full strength, but sometimes it don’t work out that way. But I am still positive that things will work out the best for both parties.”

Kyrie Irving has been excluded from all Brooklyn Nets team activities until he gets vaccinated. Given some of his recent comments, it seems unlikely that Kyrie will ever waver from his current stance.

Durant says that he has not spoken to Kyrie since the Nets made the decision to completely shut him down.

Last year Kyrie averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in 54 starts for the Nets. He averaged another 22.7 points per game in the Nets’ postseason run.

The Nets will certainly feel Kyrie’s absence for as long as he remains out.

But nobody’s rushing to get him back, given the current circumstance.

[ESPN]