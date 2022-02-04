Kevin Durant Reacts To Blunt Message From Stephen A. Smith

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in his crosshairs this week. And as you can imagine, the two-time NBA Finals MVP wasn’t exactly happy about it.

Appearing on NBA Today, Stephen A. said that Durant’s legacy will be damaged if he doesn’t win a title with the Nets. He said that he’ll be remembered more for leaving Steph Curry and the Warriors to play with Kyrie than for winning two NBA titles.

“If [the Nets] do not win a championship… Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP,” Stephen A. said.

Naturally, Durant took some exception to that statement. Taking to Twitter he had just one word for the ESPN analyst:

“Egregious,” he tweeted.

Unfortunately, Stephen A. Smith does have a point as far as Durant’s legacy is concerned. He’s in his third season with the Nets and has played only 71 games for them so far.

Durant missed his entire first year in Brooklyn due to an injury and played only half a season in 2020-21. That season ended in an Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Injuries are already derailing the Nets’ season this year with Durant missing 10 of the last 11 games. The Nets are currently on a six-game losing streak in his absence.

Kevin Durant has yet to win an NBA title without a superteam. If he can’t win one with the Nets, the narrative that he can’t win a title without one will only get more legs.