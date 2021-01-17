Kevin Durant Reacts To James Harden’s Debut In Brooklyn

By most metrics, James Harden’s debut for the Brooklyn Nets was a resounding success. He recorded a triple-double in a 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Needless to say, Harden’s new teammate Kevin Durant was delighted to see it.

Speaking to the media after the win, KD called Harden’s triple double “incredible.” He praised Harden for getting into his “mode” and “being aggressive,” which he felt opened up the game for the rest of the team.

“Man it was incredible. You could see him trying to figure out the best way to play early on,” Durant said, via ClutchPoints. “Then he just got into his mode and was being aggressive, trying to score; that opened up the game for the rest of us.”

KD hinted at how excited he might be to play alongside Harden and guard Kyrie Irving, who missed the game. Kyrie’s return is the subject of a lot of speculation, but Durant is excited for it.

“I can’t wait to have our full team together, seeing what types of shots we can get for our shooters. It’s going to be tough for anyone to double us & trap us in the pick-and-roll,” Durant said.

The Brooklyn Nets have in a matter of days become the prohibitive favorite to win the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. They’re the No. 2 favorite to win the NBA title after the defending champion Lakers.

Most would argue that the Nets’ season hinges on KD, Harden and Kyrie finding a way to play together.

Head coach Steve Nash has a challenge ahead of him as he tries to placate three huge personalities, let along turn them into champions.

But if James Harden makes a habit out of dropping 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists per game, he may not even need to.