Kevin Durant Reacts To Kendrick Perkins’ Comment On Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant has never been one to hold back his true feelings, which is exactly why he has indirectly blasted Kendrick Perkins for his latest comments on Kyrie Irving.

During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Perkins blasted Irving for questioning the NBA’s leadership regarding the league’s plan to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida.

“Kyrie Irving, right now you are the distraction. You’re distracting the whole situation,” Perkins said. “It’s crazy to me because you come out and do something separately, without talking to your president Chris Paul or consulting with Michele Roberts and go off and do something totally different and get a group of guys together and say, ‘Let’s sit out’ – without a plan. It makes zero sense and I totally disagree with Kyrie Irving.”

Durant, who used to be teammates with Perkins in Oklahoma City, won’t let these comments slide under the rug. He didn’t come out and put Perkins on blast through his own posts, but he did share a video of Perkins airballing a jumper back in the day.

The two-time Finals MVP also shared a tweet from Wilson Chandler that reads “Ex-players turning into suckers right before your eyes on television.” It doesn’t take a mind reader to realize Durant is using that post as a shot at Perkins.

KD LIVES to troll Kendrick Perkins 😂 pic.twitter.com/6nYdh3wE91 — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) June 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Durant and Perkins have clashed on social media. Honestly, it probably won’t be the last time either.

Whether or not Perkins is right for his stance on Irving, you have to applaud Durant for defending his teammate.