Kevin Durant Reacts To The James Harden Trade Rumors

James Harden trade rumors have run rampant this offseason. The high-scoring guard reportedly wants out of Houston.

One of the places that has been most mentioned for Harden is Brooklyn. The Nets already have a strong team, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and potentially adding Harden could vault them into superteam status.

However, if you were wondering if Durant was campaigning for–or even thinking about–his team acquiring his former Oklahoma City running mate, he indicated on Wednesday that he is not.

“I don’t think about James Harden at all,” Durant told reporters. “I mean, he doesn’t play on our team.”

KD says "I don't think about James Harden at all."

Says he likes the Nets team and they have a chance to compete for a title. pic.twitter.com/vEdhAyX91D — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 9, 2020

Durant also said he is excited about the players on the Nets’ current roster. Brooklyn was a playoff team in 2019-20 without Durant and with Irving limited by injuries.

As for Harden, he’s still a Rocket, even though it doesn’t seem like he really wants to be.

It wouldn’t surprise us if these trade rumors persist into the regular season, which is set to open in two weeks.