Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said On Social Media

Kevin Durant found himself in a bit of trouble this week due to a leaked conversation he had with actor and comedian Michael Rapaport. Screenshots of the Brooklyn Nets star using threatening language and derogatory remarks toward Rapoport were shared on Twitter.

Fast forward a few days later, and the NBA has decided to step in and punish Durant for his actions.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported this Friday afternoon that Durant was fined $50,000 for his exchange with Rapoport.

The NBA then released a statement on this punishment, saying “Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $50,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.”

NBA is fining Kevin Durant $50,000 for social exchange with actor, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2021

On Thursday, Durant apologized to his fans for the language that he used in his conversation with Rapoport.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant said, via ESPN. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Nets head coach Steven Nash said Durant had a conversation with the organization about the insensitive words he used when talking to Rapoport.

Hopefully for Durant’s sake, he can put this whole issue behind him and focus on his rehabilitation. He’s been out of action for over a month due to a hamstring injury.