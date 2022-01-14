Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, he was asked about his heavy workload.

Durant wanted to make it clear that he isn’t worried about his workload, but his postgame comment may have crossed the line.

“No, let me die out there,” Durant said when asked if he’s concerned about his workload. “Nah, I’m just playing. No, I’m not concerned.”

On Friday, the NBA announced that it’s disciplining Durant for making that comment. As a result, he has been fined $15,000 for using profane language.

“Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during a media interview and failing to comply with NBA Security interview as part of the review process,” the NBA announced in a statement.

NBA says Nets’ Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during a media interview. Details here: pic.twitter.com/UyI9yJKKp2 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 14, 2022

Durant’s “let me die out there” comment went viral immediately after he said it.

The Nets sat Durant on Thursday night against the Thunder, so clearly they’re aware of his heavy workload.

Nets head coach Steve Nash addressed Durant’s minutes on Thursday, saying “Four games, five nights, coast to coast, crazy start times to the games and time zones, it’s just an opportunity to use caution and to get them some rest.”

We’ll see if Durant return’s to the lineup on Saturday night against the Pelicans.