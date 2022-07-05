Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant had the NBA world buzzing last week when he officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had an update on the star forward's future.

Charania confirmed that Durant's preference is to end up on the Phoenix Suns for the 2022-23 season.

"The Phoenix Suns, from everything I've been told, are his No. 1 preferred destination," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "There's a desire to play with Devin Booker, to play with Chris Paul."

Durant has raved about Booker's skillset several times in the past.

"I just think he [Booker] has really mastered who he is right now," Durant said. "He figured it out - how to play at an elite level but still win. He was always scoring the ball, but he knows how to win."

The Suns have a few intriguing trade chips that could potentially be moved to acquire Durant. However, a deal isn't imminent at this time.

"Until they get that price threshold met, which I'm told is All-Star type players and a boatload of draft picks, they're not going to move Kevin Durant," Charania added.

Durant has four years and roughly $194 million remaining on his current contract.