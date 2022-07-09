Kevin Durant Reportedly Has "Heart Set On" 1 Team

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Kevin Durant of USA is seen during the Group A basketball match between USA and France within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has been at the center of the NBA world ever since he officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Although a trade isn't imminent at this time, it sounds like he has a preferred landing spot.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Durant would like to be traded to the Phoenix Suns.

"The only thing is I’ve heard from people who would know is that KD has his heart set on Phoenix," Fischer said.

This lines up with what ESPN's Zach Lowe reported earlier this week. He said the Suns are the No. 1 trade destination for Durant.

The Nets have agreed to work with Durant on a trade, per multiple reports. However, that doesn't mean they'll just send him to his preferred landing spot.

In order to trade Durant, the Nets will need to get back a fair return. That means they want at least an All-Star player and a plethora of draft picks.

If Durant does get traded to Phoenix, that would most likely make the Suns the favorites to win the NBA finals next season.

For now though, Durant is still on Brooklyn's roster.