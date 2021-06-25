Kevin Durant appears to have some free time this Friday, as the former MVP just called out ESPN senior writer Jackie MacMullan.

During the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” MacMullan discussed Durant’s goals with the Brooklyn Nets. She claims Durant wants to win at least three championships with the franchise before his time is up.

“I do think in talking with him, his genuine goal is to win three championships in Brooklyn,” MacMullan said. “Make it [Brooklyn] his place, his team, his legacy. That could’ve happened this year, but a lot of weird stuff happened.”

While it’s possible that Durant is aiming for three titles in Brooklyn, the All-Star forward claims that he never had this conversation with MacMullan.

“Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player,” Durant wrote on Twitter. “I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.”

Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player. I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.. https://t.co/0D2GszSwhA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 25, 2021

Durant doesn’t often speak about his legacy in public, but there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best scorers in NBA history and will make the Hall of Fame shortly after he retires.

MacMullan has not yet responded to Durant’s tweet about them not having a relationship.