The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Return To Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving take the court for the Brooklyn Nets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

For the first time in over 50 days, Kevin Durant stepped foot onto the floor in Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets. Unsurprisingly, he reminded the league why he remains one of the best players in the modern NBA.

Durant entered at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter, coming off of the bench for Steve Nash’s squad. The appearance marked his first since mid-February, when the 32-year-old forward suffered a right hamstring strain that sidelined him for almost two months.

But, Durant didn’t skip a beat in his return on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. In just 18 minutes and 56 seconds of action, the Nets star poured in 17 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the floor. He added seven rebounds, five assists and a 5-for-5 night at the free throw line in Brooklyn’s 139-111 blowout win.

Durant clearly picked his spots brilliantly on his way to a flawless performance, but it was his movement that wowed most viewers on Wednesday. The 32-year-old moved fluidly and looked comfortable on the floor, despite having not played at game speed in nearly two months.

Needless to say, the NBA world was impressed at Durant’s return to the Nets on Wednesday.

Although his chemistry with his teammates didn’t seem to waiver when he entered the game against the Pelicans, getting Durant more playing time with their other superstars on the floor will be crucial for the Nets down the final stretch of the regular season. Durant has only played with Kyrie Irving and James Harden in seven games this year, which has sparked some concern about their postseason potential.

Brooklyn will have to wait a little while longer to get its “Big Three” back together on the court. Harden suffered a hamstring strain last week and will miss at least the next 10 days.

With 20 games remaining, the Nets sit alone atop the Eastern Conference, but will need to get their best players healthy before the start of the playoffs in late May.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.