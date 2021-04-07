Look: Kevin Durant Makes Long-Awaited Return To Nets

For the first time in almost two months, Kevin Durant will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets, as the Eastern Conference competitors square off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

It’s been just over 50 days since the Durant last stepped foot on the court for the Nets, in a Feb. 13 win with over the Golden State Warriors. That night, he suffered a right hamstring strain and has been sidelined ever since.

The injury was just the latest setback for the 32-year-old super star, who’s had a difficult two-year tenure with the Nets. After missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles, Durant missed a handful of games due to COVID-19 protocols this year, prior to tweaking his hamstring.

Still, when he’s been on the court for the Nets, he’s reminded the rest of the NBA why he’s a generational talent. In 19 starts for Brooklyn this season, Durant has averaged 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 52.4 percent shooting.

On Wednesday night, the 11-time All-Star will be back in action. Take a look at what the Brooklyn Nets official Twitter account posted to celebrate the return of KD:

Although the Nets will get back one member of their superstar trio back on Wednesday, they’ll be without another. Brooklyn announced that James Harden will miss at least the next 10 days with a right hamstring strain of his own.

“Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden underwent an MRI earlier today which revealed a right hamstring strain. Harden will continue to rehab the hamstring and will be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days,” the Nets wrote in an official release.

Brooklyn remains tied atop the Eastern Conference, with the Philadelphia 76ers, despite the various absences of its stars this season. The teams hold identical 35-16 records with 21 games to play.

Durant and the Nets will have an opportunity to grab the conference lead back on Wednesday against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.