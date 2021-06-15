The Brooklyn Nets are going to need everything Kevin Durant can possibly bring to the table in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night.

Of Brooklyn’s “Big Three,” only Durant will be available to play in Game 5. James Harden continues to deal with a hamstring injury and Kyrie Irving has been declared out due to the sprained ankle he suffered in Game 4.

Needless to say, there will be a weighty burden on Durant’s shoulders tomorrow night. He’ll be expected to play like the top-three player in the world that he is and carry the Nets to victory.

Even with this added pressure, Durant says he isn’t changing his approach.

“I picture me doing everything out there just like I do every night,” he told ESPN’s Malika Andrews Monday afternoon.

After averaging 32.6 points on 54.6 percent shooting in Brooklyn’s first-round win over the Boston Celtics, Durant is posting 29.9 points per contest while shooting 45.8 percent from the field against Milwaukee.

He was “held” to only 28 points on 9-for-25 shooting in Sunday’s Game 4 loss, thanks in large part to physical defense from Milwaukee forward P.J. Tucker. Without question, Durant wants to put that performance behind him in Game 5.

Game 5 of Bucks-Nets will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET tomorrow night on TNT.