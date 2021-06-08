Kevin Durant Says Jay Williams Is Lying About Giannis Story

Kevin Durant has been so prolific on offense against Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first two games of the Nets–Bucks series, averaging 30.5 points per game. On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Jay Williams shared an interesting story involving the two superstars who are going head-to-head in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Williams said that he once compared Durant to Antetokounmpo. That apparently didn’t sit well with Durant, who responded to Williams’ remarks at a party.

“A couple of years ago, we were at a holiday party and I came on this show and did a segment with you,” Williams said. “We had Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant. I said ‘You know what? If Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant had a baby, the similarities, physicality wise, would be like Giannis.’ I go to the holiday part, Kevin Durant comes up to me and says ‘Yo, don’t you ever compare me to Giannis.'”

Williams added that he believes this matchup between Durant and Antetokounmpo is personal because of comparisons like that.

"Kevin Durant comes up to me and says, 'Yo, don't you ever, EVER compare me to Giannis."' —@RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/2thAk3eku6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 8, 2021

While this sounds like an incredible story and would really add intrigue to the Bucks-Nets rivalry, Durant claims it’s not true. He had a NSFW response to Williams’ story on an Instagram post from ‘Sideline Sources.’

“This is a f***in lie,” Durant replied. “Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever…”

Durant then went on Twitter to once again put Williams on blast.

“Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny a** talk about who’s better and legacy and all that dumb a** s**t. I don’t even talk like that.”

Williams has not yet responded to Durant’s expletive-filled rant.

Durant and the Nets will return to the hardwood on Thursday night for Game 3 of their series with the Bucks.