Kevin Durant Sends Clear Message About Teammate Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Friday night. Following the loss, Kevin Durant spoke to the media about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status.

Irving was unable to play for the Nets last night because the game was at home. He did, however, return to the team’s lineup on Wednesday and scored 22 points in a road win over the Indiana Pacers.

When discussing Irving’s vaccination status, Durant made it clear that he will not force Irving to change his vaccination status.

“I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play — play every game,” Durant said, via ESPN. “But I’m not about to force somebody to get a vaccine, like that’s not my thing. So he can play basketball? Nah, I’m not about to do that.”

Durant added that he’s had conversations with Irving about becoming a full-time member of the team again.

“We’ve had conversations about wanting him to be a part of the team and conversations about him being here full-time, but that’s on his time. Whatever decision he want to make, he’s going to make. It’s on us to be professionals no matter what, and do our jobs. All of us — from the owner down to the equipment manager — so whenever he ready, he’ll be ready.”

Kevin Durant speaks on Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/CzoPjecyvx — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 8, 2022

The Nets would greatly benefit from having Irving back on a full-time basis. It’s unclear if that’ll happen this season though.

Irving will be back in action on Jan. 10 against the Portland Trail Blazers.