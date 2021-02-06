There was plenty of controversy surrounding last night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors, yet it had nothing to do with either team’s performance on the court. The real issue was how the NBA handled Kevin Durant’s complicated situation.

Durant was not available to start last night due to the league’s health and safety protocols. He came in contact with an associate on Friday prior to the game, which is why he had a delayed appearance in Friday’s game.

Fast forward to the third quarter, and the NBA informed the Nets star to leave the bench and begin isolating from the rest of the team because the associate he came in contract with prior to the game tested positive for the coronavirus.

Just watching Durant get off the bench and head to the locker room in the middle of the third quarter was bizarre scene. Clearly it didn’t sit well with the former MVP since he had a strong message for the league after the game.

“Free me,” Durant tweeted toward the end of the Nets-Raptors game.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant will not travel with the rest of the team for this weekend’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss.

Durant missed four games a month ago due to contact tracing. He might have to go through that entire process yet again.