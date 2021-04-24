Nets Update Kevin Durant’s Injury Status For Sunday’s Game

Battling through various injuries all year, Kevin Durant has played in just 24 of the Nets 60 games so far this season. His most recent issue, a thigh contusion suffered in a loss to Miami last Sunday, has seen the superstar forward miss the last four games for Brooklyn.

Based on the Nets’ recent injury update, that could be changing very soon. Durant has been listed as probable (upgraded from doubtful) to return to the lineup for the Nets’ matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Durant is probable to play Sunday against Phoenix, Nets say: pic.twitter.com/WJ0Pd6ZeQa — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 24, 2021

Early in the 2020-21 season, Brooklyn formed one of the strongest scoring trios the league has ever seen — adding James Harden to a roster that already included Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Fans were ready to see the elite grouping dominate on the court with their scoring prowess, but we haven’t seen much of that so far. Since the beginning of the season, the trio has only shared the court on seven occasions.

Harden’s injury woes (currently out with hamstring issue) and Kyrie’s personal matters have severely limited the super-team’s potential.

That being said, the Nets are still looking good heading into the postseason. With a 40-20 record, Kevin Durant’s squad currently sits atop the Eastern Conference in line for the No. 1 seed.

In the limited time he’s spent on the court this season, the 11-time All Star leads the team in scoring with 27.3 points per game.

With both Durant and Harden expected to be closer to full strength by the time the playoffs begin, the Nets should be in good position entering their title-contending run.

[Marc Stein]