Kevin Durant Thinks He Could’ve Played 1 NFL Position

Kevin Durant is right where he belongs in the NBA, but it’s always fun to think about what his career would’ve looked like if he chose a different sport.

On this week’s episode of the “Out of Office” podcast, Durant had a fun discussion with Boardroom’s Rich Kleiman about which sports he could’ve played at the professional level. Believe it or not, the Brooklyn Nets star thinks he could’ve been a wide receiver in the NFL.

“I could play football,” Durant told Kleiman. “I can be a wideout at least. There’s wideouts that’s 6 feet, 170 [pounds]. I can do all go routes.”

Durant then jokingly said that he doesn’t get enough consideration as a potential NFL player because he’s skinny.

Durant has always been a huge fan of the Washington Football Team, so it’s not surprising that he chose football over sports like baseball, golf, soccer and tennis.

It would be nearly impossible for cornerbacks to stop Durant on fade routes since he’s 6-foot-10. On the other hand, there might be some concerns about whether or not he can handle tough hits over the middle of the field.

At the end of the day, Durant made the right decision by pursuing a professional basketball career. He doesn’t have to worry about constantly getting hit and he might just go down as the most gifted scorer in NBA history.