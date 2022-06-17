Kevin Durant Tweets For First Time After Warriors NBA Title

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Immediately after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Thursday night, fans started tweeting about Kevin Durant.

The Warriors won the NBA Finals twice with Durant before he left for the Brooklyn Nets. Eventually, the Warriors replaced Durant with Andrew Wiggins, who performed very well against the Boston Celtics.

Instead of congratulating the Warriors on their success, some fans decided to throw several jabs at Durant on Twitter.

On Friday afternoon, Durant finally addressed all the criticism that he's receiving on social media.

Durant replied to a tweet that said he's just "the guy between Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins." This post also claimed that Durant's legacy just died.

"I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st," Durant tweeted.

There really isn't much Durant can do at this moment to change people's minds. Despite how well he played in the Finals for the Warriors, he doesn't get as much credit as he probably should.

Durant can potentially silence his critics by leading the Nets to a championship in 2023 though.