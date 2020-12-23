Kevin Durant’s 1-Word Response To Charles Barkley Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, the 2020-21 NBA season officially tipped off with two games that featured several title contenders.

In the first game of the night, the Brooklyn Nets squared off against the Golden State Warriors. It was the first game back for Kevin Durant, who tore his Achilles during the 2019 NBA finals as a member of the Warriors.

Despite missing an entire season, Durant proved he’s still one of the best players in the league. He finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in just 25 minutes.

While his performance was something to behold, it was his post-game press conference that had people talking. Charles Barkley asked him a question and Durant had just a one-word answer – which led to a long awkward silence.

Check it out.

Charles Barkley's reaction to Kevin Durant's one word answer to his question.loooooool pic.twitter.com/KEHnG0wGa3 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 23, 2020

“I was talking about you coming back for the playoffs last year. So you’ve just really been working on your game. Trying to get back the timing and conditioning to be honest, correct?” Barkley asked following the game.

“Yeah,” was Kevin Durant’s reply before the two just sat there in silence for a few seconds. Obviously, the NBA on TNT crew decided to have some fun with Chuck after the interview.

As for the actual game, the Nets dominated the Warriors en route to a 125-99 victory. If Brooklyn can play like that all season, the Nets could find themselves in the NBA Finals.