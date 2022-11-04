Kevin Durant's Comment About Kyrie Irving Situation Going Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 18: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving #11 talk together on the bench during the preseason game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 18, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Thursday that Kyrie Irving will be suspended for at least the next five games without pay.

Irving's co-star, Kevin Durant, shared his thoughts on this entire situation.

Durant admit that he's not a fan of the way this drama has played out in Brooklyn. He believes the team should've done a better job of keeping quiet.

"I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on the life or how they feel their views," Durant said, via Brian Lewis. "I just didn't like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization."

Unsurprisingly, Durant is receiving criticism on social media for this take. It's hard for the Nets to ignore what happened with Irving.

This situation could've been handled better, there's no denying that. However, ignoring Irving's controversial social media post and unapologetic statements would've made things even worse.

Irving will be allowed to return to the Nets after he completes a series of "objective remedial measures."

In the meantime, the Nets will try to turn the page and get their 2022-23 season on the right track.