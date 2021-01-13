Kevin Durant’s Old Tweet About James Harden Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets lost in blowout fashion to the Los Angeles Lakers – which the basketball world completely forgot about over the past few hours.

Following a loss to the Lakers, Rockets star James Harden made it clear once again that he wanted out. Trade rumors followed him around all offseason, but quieted down until last night.

“I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said after the Rockets’ 117-100 loss. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

Fewer than 24 hours later, the Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. There, he’ll reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

The Nets star already welcomed Harden to his new team – 12 years ago. An old tweet from Durant welcoming Harden to the Oklahoma City Thunder is going viral after Harden’s trade to Brooklyn.

Check it out.

Congrats to my new teammate James Harden — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 26, 2009

Durant, Harden and former Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook helped Oklahoma City to the NBA Finals in 2012.

Now Durant and Harden will hope to lift the Brooklyn Nets to an Eastern Conference title and more. Brooklyn sits at 6-6 on the season, good for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The addition of James Harden should make the Nets legitimate contenders in the East and for an NBA title.

When – or if – Kyrie Irving returns, the Nets will be even more dangerous.