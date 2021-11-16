Look: Kevin Durant Has An Interesting Like On Twitter

On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant and the Nets will take on Steph Curry and the Warriors in what should be a really exciting matchup.

There’ll be plenty of talk about Durant leading up to this game since he left the Warriors for the Nets during the 2019 offseason. As a matter of fact, Dieter Kurtenbach of The Mercury News revisited Golden State’s breakup with Durant in his latest column.

Kurtenbach’s column was titled: “Steph Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with Kevin Durant.” Clearly, Durant didn’t appreciate that headline.

NBA fans noticed that Durant liked a handful of tweets this Tuesday that called out Kurtenbach’s latest work.

Check it out:

Kevin Durant is tired of Warriors media 👀 pic.twitter.com/Pviw25Jr26 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 16, 2021

“This isn’t even bitter, it’s acrid for absolutely zero reason other than to spin another sensationalist headline,” one fan replied to Kurtenbach’s column. “Gross.”

“This the most narrative and butt hurt article I’ve ever seen,” another fan said.”Y’all warrior fans sum else.”

At the end of the day, the Nets and Warriors should be pleased with where they’re at right now. Both teams are legitimate title contenders because of their respective stars.

As for Durant’s time with the Warriors, it’s hard to criticize him for how things ended. He helped the franchise win two NBA titles before taking his talents to Brooklyn.

