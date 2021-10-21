Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.

“So y’all saying Kyrie Irving ain’t top 75,” Iguodala tweeted. “I agree… he’s top 20 at least.”

That tweet from Iguodala was met with a lot of skepticism. Irving is a very skilled player, but it’s tough to say that he should be in the top 20 on an all-time list.

“Kyrie really seems to be a hooper’s hooper,” one fan replied to Iguodala. “I love Kyrie’s game but hoopers LOVE Kyrie’s game.”

That particular tweet caught Kevin Durant’s attention. He decided to fire back at that tweet, writing “Cuz u a casual.”

Here was his response:

Cuz u a casual — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 21, 2021

Calling someone a casual fan just because of their stance on Irving seems a bit unfair. However, Durant has proven in the past that he will almost always defend Irving’s honor.

Irving is currently unavailable for the Brooklyn Nets this season due to his vaccination status. Once that changes, he’ll be allowed to rejoin Durant on the hardwood.