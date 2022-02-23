Kyle Korver Trending On Wednesday For Ben Simmons Video

As Ben Simmons prepares to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, he’s getting some help in practice from a guy who knows a thing or two about shooting: Kyle Korver.

A video has been going viral today of Korver, who now serves as the Nets’ player development coach, working with Simmons on his shooting. It’s hard to tell from the 10-second clip just how much progress Simmons is making, but there aren’t many people more qualified to help him.

Korver ranks among the best players in NBA history in major shooting percentages. He’s 21st in free throw percentage and ninth in three-point percentage – both areas where Simmons struggles.

As you can imagine, NBA fans are excited for the prospect of Simmons learning from Korver. On Twitter, there’s a lot of confidence that Korver can help Simmons fix his long standing issues:

Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver 👀 (via @NYPost_Lewis)pic.twitter.com/5RKw9VAr8a — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2022

And behind Nic Claxton, there’s Ben Simmons talking to none other than Nets shooting coach Kyle Korver. pic.twitter.com/eBg2lnge4n — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 23, 2022

If anyone can fix Ben Simmons free thow it’s Kyle Korver. Excited to see him improve. — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) February 23, 2022

Imagine if the irony if Kyle Korver (76ers legend) turns Ben Simmons into a shooter .. https://t.co/aRySUYMgTr — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 23, 2022

I trust Kyle Korver with all things shooting. https://t.co/iZ94gt25tL — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) February 23, 2022

Ben Simmons has been criticized for his shooting like few players in NBA history. While his shooting hasn’t kept him from earning three All-Star appearances, it caused him all kinds of postseason headaches.

The Philadelphia 76ers were finally fed up with Simmons after the 2020-21 season and agreed to trade him to the Nets at the NBA trade deadline.

Time will tell if Simmons can improve with the Nets or if he’ll frustrate them like the 76ers.

But if Simmons can’t improve with the Nets with what they’re putting around him, maybe he simply can’t be helped.