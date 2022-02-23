Kyrie Could Get To Play Home Games Soon: NBA World Reacts

Thanks to New York City mayor Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Nets are one step closer to having point guard Kyrie Irving available to play in all games.

Earlier today, Adams said he “can’t wait” to roll back the current COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor spaces. Because of that law, Irving, who is unvaccinated, has been unable to compete in home games this season.

Adams said an announcement on ending the mandate could be coming “in the next few weeks.” That would have Kyrie back full-time before the end of the regular season.

It’s huge news for a Nets team that is trying to climb back to elite status in the Eastern Conference. Needless to say, Brooklyn fans are pretty pumped up about the development.

KD and Kyrie pulling up to the Finals after NY get rid of the vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/8o7sHZbFUE — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 23, 2022

Mayor Adams on plans to phase out vaccine mandates: “Yes and I cant wait to get it done…I look forward to the next few weeks of going through a real transformation that I dont have to wonder what you look like." More info in next day or so. #Nets & Kyrie Irving will be waiting. https://t.co/7mE6H6f40w — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 23, 2022

Was only a matter of time. Kyrie back to Barclays soon. https://t.co/RRlcxjtIz2 — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) February 23, 2022

James Harden really requested a trade to a worse team because of Kyrie’s part-time status, only for the part-time status to be removed right after the trade 😭 — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 23, 2022

Nash still hopeful that NYC vax mandate gets rolled back sooner than later — but did note that Kyrie has been locked into meetings and is feeling like the possibility of playing in all games is getting a little closer. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 23, 2022

Welcome back full time Kyrie Irving VERY soon!! https://t.co/UOf4KgjOtn — Brandon ®️ (@BLCity5) February 23, 2022

.@KyrieIrving’s first home game at Barclays is going to be INSANE — BKN 85 (@brooklynnets85) February 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving first press conference after the mandates lifted pic.twitter.com/X4uglTYK6o — PMT Memes (@PardonMyMeme) February 23, 2022

Through 14 games this season, all on the road, Irving is averaging 24.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per appearance.

The Nets are currently 31-28 overall and in eighth place in the East. They are 2.5 games back of the sixth-place Celtics, and finishing sixth or higher would mean Brooklyn avoids having to participate in the play-in tournament.