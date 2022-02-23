The Spun

Kyrie Could Get To Play Home Games Soon: NBA World Reacts

Kyrie Irving smiling while dribbling the ball up the court.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Thanks to New York City mayor Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Nets are one step closer to having point guard Kyrie Irving available to play in all games.

Earlier today, Adams said he “can’t wait” to roll back the current COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor spaces. Because of that law, Irving, who is unvaccinated, has been unable to compete in home games this season.

Adams said an announcement on ending the mandate could be coming “in the next few weeks.” That would have Kyrie back full-time before the end of the regular season.

It’s huge news for a Nets team that is trying to climb back to elite status in the Eastern Conference. Needless to say, Brooklyn fans are pretty pumped up about the development.

Through 14 games this season, all on the road, Irving is averaging 24.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per appearance.

The Nets are currently 31-28 overall and in eighth place in the East. They are 2.5 games back of the sixth-place Celtics, and finishing sixth or higher would mean Brooklyn avoids having to participate in the play-in tournament.

