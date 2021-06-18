The Spun

Steve Nash Gives Kyrie Irving, James Harden Updates Ahead Of Nets-Bucks Game 7

Kyrie Irving #11 and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets walking down the courtDETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 09: Kyrie Irving #11 and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 09, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets may need another all-time outing from Kevin Durant on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks if they’re going to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Steve Nash just gave an update on his two banged up other stars—James Harden and Kyrie Irving—and it sounds like the Nets are going to need to grind this one out.

James Harden, who went down in the first minute of Game 1 with a hamstring injury, returned for Game 5. He was mostly a decoy that night, as Kevin Durant went bonkers for 49 points in the dramatic come-from-behind win. Harden was more active in Game 6, scoring 16 points, but he is still pretty limited overall.

Kyrie remains out after suffering a bad-looking ankle sprain suffered during Game 4 of this series. It is unclear when he may be able to return in the postseason, but now we know it will be next round at the earliest, barring some remarkable Harden-like turnaround on Saturday. Don’t expect that to happen twice in one series for the Nets.

Today, Nash ruled Kyrie Irving out for Game 7. He also says that Harden will be available again, but admits that he isn’t able to push the ball the way he normally can, when at his healthy, MVP form.

On the bright side for Kyrie Irving, Nash said the current injury is “not a season-ending situation,” and that he believes he’ll be able to return later in the postseason, provided the Brooklyn Nets advance.

If at 100-percent, it is hard to see the Nets falling in a seven-game series with the Durant/Irving/Harden triad firing on all cylinders. They’re going to have to really earn it on Saturday in their current form though, against a Milwaukee Bucks team that is highly motivated to make a deep run after years of early playoff flame outs.

Game 7 in Brooklyn tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.


