Kyrie Irving Apologizes To Jewish Community After Suspension

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving because he failed to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs. Shortly after that happened, the All-Star guard issued an apology..

Irving addressed the Jewish community in a lengthy Instagram post. He apologized for causing pain and reacting out of emotion.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote on Instagram. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

In his apology, Irving said the movie he shared on social media, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," featured language that was "untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion."

This statement from Irving won't change his status for the immediate future. He's still suspended for at least five games.

The team said Irving is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

Irving's suspension from the Nets will last until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."