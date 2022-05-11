Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes in for a layup during the first half of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on October 23, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving.

"I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."

Then, Marks revealed what type of players the Nets want on their roster.

“I think we know what we’re looking for. We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball, and be available. And that goes not only for Kyrie, but for everybody here.”

Many fans believe that was a shot at Irving, who missed a plethora of games during the 2021-22 regular season due to New York City's vaccine mandate.

Roughly an hour after Marks made those remarks, Irving posted the following message on Twitter:

Perhaps this is Irving's way of taking the high road.

Irving could become a free agent this offseason by turning down his player option for the 2022-23 season. If that happens, there should be plenty of teams interested in him.

That being said, Irving has said in the past that he plans on remaining teammates with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.