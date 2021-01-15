Kyrie Irving made his last appearance for the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 5, scoring 29 points on 19 shots during a 130-96 win over the Utah Jazz.

Before the team’s next game, a 122-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Irving took an unannounced, unexplained hiatus, failing to even tell head coach Steve Nash that he wasn’t showing up for the game. He has missed the team’s last five games overall, and got himself into some hot water for what he was doing during that absence.

On Monday, video emerged of a maskless Irving at a family birthday party at a venue of some sort. The video depicted a pretty clear violation of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Now, we know what the NBA fine for his actions is.

The league has announced that Kyrie Irving will be docked $50,000. That significant number is the same that it hit his newest teammate, James Harden, with last month.

Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/3c86chkSLu — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 15, 2021

The league statement says that he’ll be permitted to return to the team on Saturday, when the Nets host the Orlando Magic. That is also the potential debut of James Harden with the team. Of course, it is not yet known if Irving is ready to rejoin the team.

Each game he misses comes with its own, even more significant cost, with the loss of a game check.

Kyrie Irving will forfeit $816,898 for the 2 games missed this past week. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 15, 2021

On Thursday, general manager Sean Marks said that he spoke to Irving during the process of trading for Harden, and that the point guard is “excited to get back on the court,” but he did not have a firm timetable for when that may be.

When he’s played this year, Kyrie has been very good, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 50.4/42.6/100 on the season. He and Kevin Durant have lived up to the billing when they’ve been able to share the court, and adding Harden could make them basically unstoppable on offense, though obvious chemistry concerns are at play here.

With Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and Rodions Kurucs sent out in the James Harden trade, it is even more important that the Brooklyn Nets have Kyrie Irving back with the team and locked in very soon.

