Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Nets Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has been at the center of controversy for the past couple of weeks. The Brooklyn Nets point guard is not vaccinated, which means he’s ineligible to play home games due to New York City rules. He won’t be playing road games, either – the Nets made the decision to move on without Irving.

“He has a choice to make, and he made his choice,” Nets GM Sean Marks said.

“Again, my job here is to make what we deem as the best decision and best choices for the organization moving ahead as a whole. They’re not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and a thumbs-up. These are hard decisions. Just like I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Kyrie either to have to make that [decision] to not be around his teammates.”

Irving recently addressed the decision.

“I’m standing with all those that believe in what’s right,” Irving said. “Everybody’s entitled to do what they feel is best for themselves.”

Irving added: “Nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies.”

With Irving currently sidelined from the NBA, he’ll be able to spend more time with friends and family. That surely includes his reported fiancee, Marlene “Golden” Wilkerson.

Kyrie and Marlene welcomed a child into the world earlier this year, according to reports. They reportedly became parents in June.

Last November, it was reported that the happy couple had become engaged.

Marlene is an Instagram model, with more than 400,000 followers. She also has a massive following on YouTube, with nearly 1 million subscribers.

Kyrie and Marlene reportedly had their first child back in June, according to PEOPLE. This is Irving’s second child, as he had his first kid in a previous relationship.

The happy couple has reportedly been dating since 2018. They reportedly became engaged late in 2020, prior to the start of the NBA season.

It’s unclear if we’ll be seeing Marlene at any Nets games this season, as Kyrie’s status for the regular season remains very much up in the air.

Brooklyn is scheduled to open its 2021-22 season on Tuesday against Milwaukee.