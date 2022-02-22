Kyrie Irving Had Message For Everyone On Twitch Last Night

Kyrie Irving sure thinks the best is yet to come with the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Irving was streaming on Twitch on Monday evening and thinks that the Nets are going to be a force during the second half of the season.

“Just watch how our squad comes out of this All-Star Break,” Irving said.

For the Nets fans, Irving better be right considering the team struggled mightily going into the break.

The Nets had lost 11 in a row at one point before snapping that losing streak. They’ve still lost eight of their past 10 games and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference at 31-28.

Irving will only be able to play in away games unless he gets vaccinated. Due to New York’s vaccination requirements, he’s unable to play at home which could be a big deal down the stretch.

Brooklyn is expected to have Ben Simmons make his debut sometime after this break, but he’s going to have to get his reps in first. He hasn’t played all season after holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant will also be back at some point after spraining his MCL back in January.

Brooklyn’s first game back will be on Thursday against Boston. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.