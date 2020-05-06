Kyrie Irving Has Epic Reason For Why He Wants The NBA To Return

The NBA has been on hold ever since Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus back in March. It’s too early to tell when basketball will return this year, but it’s pretty evident that Kyrie Irving is itching to get back on the hardwood.

Irving’s first season with the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations. To be fair though, the team knew coming into this season that it wouldn’t have Kevin Durant available due to his torn Achilles.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver isn’t ready to announce when the league will resume operations. There have been conflicting reports about whether or not the NBA will just decide to cancel the rest of the season due to health concerns.

Each player in the league has different reasons for why they want to return to the court. For Irving, it’s all about embarrassing defenders on a nightly basis. He revealed why he wants the NBA to return on Instagram, saying “I can’t wait to be back out there destroying people.”

Kyrie is ready to break some ankles ♨️ pic.twitter.com/IJGhQMLXJr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2020

Most people would agree that Irving is the best ball-handler in the entire league. He’s one of the best at breaking defenders’ ankles.

If the NBA does return this spring or summer, Irving won’t be able to play due to shoulder surgery. Prior to his injury, the former Duke star was averaging 27.4 points and 6.4 assists per game.

When the Nets finally have Durant and Irving on the court together, it could get ugly for opposing teams.